Fatal vehicle incident involving Kansas National Guard members

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three Kansas Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 184th Wing were involved in a fatal vehicle accident Tuesday, at Smoky Hill Air National Guard Range, 10 miles south of Salina.

Two Airmen were responsive and transported by emergency crews to a hospital in Salina where they are being treated.

An unidentified Airmen was unresponsive and taken by helicopter to a hospital in Wichita.

He died on the way to the hospital in McPherson.

“Today we lost a member of our family under unfortunate circumstances,” said Col. Jason Knobbe, commander, 184th Wing. “We share in the sorrow felt by his loved ones and we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fellow Guardsmen. We will continue caring for the injured Airmen and provide assistance to their loved ones. Their health, safety and well-being is our top priority.”

The Airmen of the 284th Air Support Operations Squadron were training at the Smoky Hill ANG Range when their vehicle turned over, resulting in injuries to all three personnel.

Ms. Jane Welch, Director of Public Affairs, said the incident is under investigation.