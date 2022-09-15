KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A former Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department officer faces six charges of deprivation of civil rights, court documents released Thursday said.

The indictment alleges 69-year-old Roger Golubski sexually assaulted two unnamed victims between 1998 and 2002. Golubski’s alleged conduct includes aggravated sexual abuse and kidnapping.

If convicted of any of the counts, Golubski could be sentenced to life in prison.

The FBI said Golubski was taken into custody Thursday.

Earlier this morning, former Kansas City, Kansas Police Detective Roger Golubski was arrested and taken into custody by the FBI without incident at his residence in Edwardsville, Kansas. At this time no additional information is available for release. FBI statement

FOX4 reached out to Golubski’s attorney in a previous civil case for comment, but we have not heard back. He does not have an attorney listed for this criminal case yet.

According to KCKPD, the FBI has been investigating Golubski since 2019 regarding allegations. He retired in 2010.

Since 2019, the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has been responding to subpoenas from the FBI regarding allegations made against Roger Golubski. Despite many inquiries from both the public and media over the past three years, we did not disclose our cooperation with the investigation out of concern that it could interfere with the work of federal authorities. KCKPD statement in 2021

Civil rights groups for years sought an investigation into Golubski’s conduct, especially after the former detective was accused of framing an innocent man for murder in 1994.

A lawsuit filed in 2018 accused Golubski of forcing a sexual relationship onto then 17-year-old Lamonte McIntyre’s mother, Rose. When she refused, the lawsuit alleged Golubski framed Lamonte for a double murder.

The lawsuit also alleged other KCK police supervisors knew about Golubski’s actions.

McIntyre served 23 years in prison before a judge vacated his convictions. He was released in 2017, and the state of Kansas awarded him $1.5 million as compensation for the time he wrongfully spent behind bars.

When deposed by McIntyre’s lawyers in the case, Golubski invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination hundreds of times.

McIntyre and his mother settled that wrongful imprisonment lawsuit against Wyandotte County for $12.5 million earlier this summer.

In 2020, a coalition of Kansas lawmakers, religious leaders and racial justice advocates asked the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to investigate Golubski and other members of the department who were accused of misconduct and abuse.

And in 2021, an organization run by rapper Jay-Z filed a petition seeking records from the police department related to what it called a history of officer misconduct within the department.

Golubski has a court appearance Thursday afternoon in Topeka; some of his alleged victims will also be gathering later Thursday. FOX4 will be there and update this story with more information.