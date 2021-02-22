FBI arrests fourth Kansas man on charges from Jan. 6 D.C. riot

GARDNER, Kan. (KSNT) – Special agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a Gardner man Monday morning on charges from the Jan. 6 D.C. riot.
Ryan Keith Ashlock, of Gardner, faces charges including:
- Conspiracy
- Obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder
- Obstruction of justice and Congress
- Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority
#BREAKING: This morning Ryan Keith Ashlock of Gardner, KS was taken into custody without incident by FBI Agents pursuant to an arrest warrant related to the violence on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.— FBI Kansas City (@FBIKansasCity) February 22, 2021
Ashlock is the fourth Kansas man arrested on charges related to the U.S. Capitol breach. The FBI previously arrested a Topeka man Feb. 12, and two Olathe men Feb. 11.
Click here to view the full list of FBI arrests and charges stemming from the Capitol Breach case.