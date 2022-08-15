KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI in Kansas City, Missouri, working with state and local partners during two weeks in August, identified and located 84 victims of child sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation offenses and located 37 actively missing children during a nationwide procedure called “Operation Cross Country.”

The FBI-led nationwide initiative focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting suspects involved in both child sex trafficking and human trafficking.

In addition to the identification and location of victims, the FBI and its partners located 141 adult victims of human trafficking.

Agents and investigators also identified or arrested 85 suspects with child sexual exploitation and human trafficking offenses. Those suspects identified will be subject to additional investigation for potential charges.

The average age of victims located was 15.5, while the youngest victim discovered was 11 years old.

FBI agents from the Kansas City division worked with law enforcement partners to identify suspects and victims. In Kansas City, two adolescent victims were identified and located.

Throughout the areas where the operation took place an additional 12 adult victims were contacted and offered services. This operation took place from August 4-7 and August 11-13.

Agencies that partnered with the FBI in Kansas City include the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department, Overland Park Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol.