FBI seeking woman who may have information on child sex assault victim

KANSAS (KSNT) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking nationwide for help to find an unknown woman, who may have critical information to identity a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

The unidentified woman, called “Jane Doe 43” by the FBI, is seen with a child in a video that the FBI said was likely created in October 2019. Jane Doe 43 is described as having dark hair and being between 20 to 30 years of age. She is heard speaking English in the video.

The FBI sent out photographs and an informational poster depicting her to the public. The FBI does not have information suggesting Jane Doe 43 is specifically living in Kansas. The FBI is looking nationwide for the woman, but asked its regional Kansas City office to notify the area.

Anyone with information can submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).