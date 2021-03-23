FBI: Toxic substance mailed to county officials in Kansas

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump. Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has leveled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money as part of a big new virus-related stimulus package, even as changes there have caused delays in mail delivery. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A federal terrorism task force is investigating after mail laced with a dangerous toxin was sent to a Sedgwick County government office.

The Sedgwick County Finance Department in the county courthouse received the certified letter on Monday.

Sedgwick County Manager Tom Stolz says the three-page letter was coated in a white powder. He says two employees who handled the letter experienced coughing and skin irritation and that investigators have determined the substance is a chemical used in dye making.

It is highly toxic and potentially fatal if enough is inhaled, swallowed or absorbed through the skin.