FBI: Toxic substance mailed to county officials in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A federal terrorism task force is investigating after mail laced with a dangerous toxin was sent to a Sedgwick County government office.
The Sedgwick County Finance Department in the county courthouse received the certified letter on Monday.
Sedgwick County Manager Tom Stolz says the three-page letter was coated in a white powder. He says two employees who handled the letter experienced coughing and skin irritation and that investigators have determined the substance is a chemical used in dye making.
It is highly toxic and potentially fatal if enough is inhaled, swallowed or absorbed through the skin.