Federal lawsuit filed in Lawrence over First Amendment rights of students

This photo made available by the U.S. National Archives shows a portion of the first page of the United States Constitution. According to NPD BookScan, which tracks around 85 percent of the print market, more than 1 million copies of the Constitution in various editions were sold since Trump took office. The sales are especially notable because the Constitution can be read or downloaded for free, including from the U.S. government. (National Archives via AP)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The student newspaper editor at Haskell Indian Nations University filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday alleging the university and its president violated the First Amendment rights of the students by retaliating against them for engaging in protected speech and journalistic activities.

The lawsuit stems from a directive Haskell’s president, Ronald Graham, sent in October to Jared Nally, editor of The Indian Leader, instructing him not to contact any government agency for information while representing the paper or “attack” any student, faculty member or staff in copy.