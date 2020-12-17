FedEx plane flies over North Central Kansas before making emergency landing in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – A FedEx plane originally flying Thursday morning to Memphis, Tenn. changed course to make an emergency landing in Wichita, according to air traffic records.

The Boeing 757-236SF airplane went over parts of North Central and Northeast Kansas. View a Radarbox replay of FedEx Flight FX685’s planned flight and the moment it diverted to Wichita.

The airplane took off from Montana around 9:48 a.m. Its crew transmitted a code 7700, which indicates a general emergency, to air traffic control in Kansas. It landed at Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower airport around 11:31 a.m.

There is no word on what caused the emergency landing at this time. This is a developing story.