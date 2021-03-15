Fifth earthquake strikes Wichita on Sunday evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) — The United States Geological Survey reported a fifth earthquake early Sunday evening.

The earthquake measured a 3.9 magnitude and was the strongest of the day. It occurred shortly after 6 p.m.

The USGS reported at least four others during the day

Earlier Sunday morning, two earthquakes occurred minutes apart around 6:30 a.m. and a third occurred around 7 a.m. The first two had magnitudes around 3.5. The third was a magnitude 3 quake.

No injuries or major damage from the earthquakes have been reported so far.

Did you feel the earthquakes? Let the USGS know.