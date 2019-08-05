Fifth-grade student wins Kansas D.A.R.E essay contest

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A fifth-grade student from El Paso Elementary School has been named the winner of the D.A.R.E essay contest, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Lauren Wilson, a 5th-grade student from Derby Kansas, participated in the Derby Police Department’s D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program, which ended in writing an essay about all she learned from the program.

Her essay won the statewide D.A.R.E. contest and she was able to meet with Attorney General Schmidt at the organization’s annual banquet in Manhattan to discuss what she wrote.

“The D.A.R.E. program teaches students valuable life skills,” Schmidt said. “Lauren’s essay thoughtfully reflected the impact the program can have by fostering smart decision-making and instilling confidence in young people like herself to stand up to bullies and resist the dangers of drugs and alcohol.”

The statewide D.A.R.E. program is coordinated by the Attorney General’s Office and impacts the lives of the over 100 communities that have the program. For more information on the Kansas D.A.R.E. program, and to read Wilson’s winning essay, click here.