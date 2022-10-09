PAOLA (KSNT) – A fight over a sandwich between two brothers ended when one brother stabbed the other in the leg, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in Paola.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Miami County Sheriff’s office was called to the Miami County Medical Center in Paola, Ks., for a report of a stabbing. Deputies investigating discovered two brothers had gotten into a fight over a sandwich in the 32000 block of Lone Star Road.

When the argument over the sandwich became physical, deputies discovered one brother had stabbed the other, but the wounded brother suffered non-life-threatening wounds and was taken for medical help in a personal vehicle.

Authorities are not releasing the names of the brothers. The investigation arm of the Miami County Sheriff’s office is still investigating.