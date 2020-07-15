Filing and payment deadline for income taxes, tax extension today

FILE – This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form. The Trump administration is working on plans to delay the April 15 federal tax deadline for most individual taxpayers as well as small businesses. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Congress on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, that the administration is “looking at providing relief to certain taxpayers and small businesses who will be able to get extensions on their taxes.” (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Taxes are due today after being extended for two months by the Internal Revenue Service, according to an IRS news release.

The deadline to file income tax returns and tax payment was extended from April 15 to July 15 due to coronavirus, and taxpayers must either file today, or file for an extension for Oct. 15, according to and IRS news release.

“Although the extension provides additional time to file the tax return — it is not an extension to pay any taxes due,” said Adam Steiner, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation division in the St. Louis Field Office. “For people facing hardships who cannot pay in full, including those affected by COVID-19, the IRS has several options available to help.

With the filing deadline being today, the IRS said taxpayers should be aware of tax and coronavirus related scams.

“Criminals use the tax filing deadline as an opportunity to steal personal and financial information,” said U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister for the District of Kansas. “Taxpayers should remain vigilant and know that the IRS will not initiate contact with them via phone, email or social media to request personal or financial information.”

Taxpayers can report coronavirus scams to the National Center for Disaster Fraud. Taxpayers can also report fraud or theft of their Economic Impact Payments to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration.