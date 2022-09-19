ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A wildfire burned in two Kansas counties on Sunday.

The Kansas Forest Service reported that fire staff was on the scene of a fire that started off Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County around 12:30 p.m. The fire burned into Lincoln County.

There were up to 100 firefighters from Ellsworth, Russell, Ottawa, Saline, Mitchell and Lincoln counties called to battle the fire

A tanker was called in to assist in making three water drops, which helped contain the fire by 7:30 p.m.

Drought monitor for September 15, 2022 (Courtesy: U.S. Drought Monitor)

Ellsworth County Emergency Management reports that only one abandoned structure was destroyed. No livestock was lost, and no injuries were reported. The fire burned approximately 4,000 acres.

Several fire trucks were damaged by the rough terrain.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

The Kansas Forest Service says the fire followed another in Clark County last week.

Most of the state is in a severe to exceptional drought.

