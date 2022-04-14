KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Crews with the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department are on scene of a vacant apartment fire in the city’s Rosedale neighborhood.

The fire was report just after 7 p.m. near S. Mill Street and Federal Avenue.

Crews with the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department battle a large fire at a vacant apartment complex April 14, 2022. Photo Courtesy: KCKFD

Thick, black smoke could be seen miles away, even at FOX4 and in the Country Club Plaza.

Breaking News: as seen from my @fox4kc window. Apartment building, believed vacant, in Rosedale neighborhood. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/4vE7TcZ5iy — John Holt (@JohnHoltNews) April 15, 2022

FOX4 Meteorologist Karli Ritter reported seeing the smoke in North Kansas City.

Scott Schaunaman with KCKFD tells FOX4 the building is vacant apartment and no injuries have been reported.

Schaunaman said KCKFD crews have been to the building, that is now boarded up, “quite a few times.”

The building is the former Rosedale Ridge apartments that closed back in 2014.

FOX4 reported back in 2014 when the apartment complex, which was considered subsidized housing, was open and tenants were living in substandard living conditions with mold problems in the buildings. Tenants provided photos showing mold growing in bathrooms, ventilation ducts and along floorboards of some of the 160 units here.

The problems were never fixed and the rental license for Rosedale Ridge was revoked and those living at the complex were forced to move in December 2014.

The cause is under investigation.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the Kansas City metro until 9 p.m. by the National Weather Service due to gusty winds that could cause any fires that develop to spread rapidly.

FOX4 has a crew on the scene and will update as details become available.