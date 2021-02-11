Firefighter hurt attempting to rescue dog from icy pond in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – Wichita firefighters and EMS crews were busy Wednesday afternoon trying to rescue a dog that had fallen through the ice at 14018 E. Whitewood. The call came in around 2:30 p.m.

A Sedgwick County spokesperson said the dog was stranded about 30 feet out in a frozen pond when Sedgwick County Fire District 1 arrived on the scene.

After an unsuccessful attempt to get the dog with a rope, crews found a raft to slide onto the ice. The ice broke and cut the raft so the firefighter fell into the water. The firefighter was rescued by a crewmate and another team rescued the dog.

The firefighter who fell in was transported to a local hospital with a shoulder injury.

The Wichita Fire Department said the dog was alive when they pulled it out of the water, but it did not survive the trip to the animal hospital.

Dog rescue in east Wichita

14018 E. Whitewood