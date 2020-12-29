Firefighters battle large blaze at Waldo apartment complex; at least one injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City firefighters are battling a 2-alarm apartment fire at 80th and Troost Monday evening.

The fire was reported just after 8 p.m. and large flames could be seen shooting from the top of the building.

According to fire officials, two people were trapped on a third floor balcony. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Around 8:30 p.m. the building was at risk of collapsing and firefighters assumed a defensive position, moving outside to fight the fire.

Kansas City police are working to block off streets and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

FOX4 has a crew on the way to the scene.