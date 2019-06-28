Fireworks Regulations by City and County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 4th of July is just around the corner and the skies will soon be lit up with fireworks all around the state.

Each city in Kansas has its own regulations for fireworks. Below is a list of cities organized by county and a brief overview of how these regulations affect the times and days which fireworks can be shot off:

Brown County:

Hiawatha – Fireworks cannot be discharged within the city limits.

Clay County:

Clay Center – Fireworks can be bought from June 27 – July 5. They can only be discharged from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. on June 27 – July 2, and from 8 a.m. – 12 a.m. on July 3 – 4.

Cloud County:

Concordia – Fireworks can be sold and discharged from July 1 – July 4. No fireworks of any kind may be set off, discharged or exploded at any time or under any circumstances on the following streets (including the sidewalks) of the city: Fifth, Sixth and Seventh Streets between Lincoln and State Streets, and Lincoln, Broadway, Washington and State Streets, between Fifth and Seventh Streets.

Coffey County:

Burlington – The discharge and selling of fireworks are allowed July 1 – July 5 from 8 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Geary County:

Junction City – Fireworks can be bought and discharged June 27 – July 5.

Jackson County:

Holton – Fireworks can be bought and discharged June 27 – July 5.

Jefferson County:

Oskaloosa – Fireworks can be bought and discharged June 27 – July 5 from 8 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Nortonville – Fireworks can be bought and discharged June 27 – July 5 from 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Lyon County:

Emporia – Only class C fireworks may be discharged in between June 27 – July 5 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. On July 3 and 4 fireworks can be discharged from 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Morris County:

Council Grove – Fireworks may be discharged July 1 – 5. On July 1 – 4, hours are 8 a.m. – 12 a.m. On July 5, hours are 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Marshall County:

Marysville – Fireworks can be bought June 27 – July 5. They can be discharged on July 4 from 10 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Nemaha County:

Seneca – Fireworks can be discharged June 27 – July 5 fom 8 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Sabetha – Fireworks can only be discharged on July 4.

Osage County:

Osage City – Fireworks can discharged from June 27 – July 5 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. On July 4, fireworks can go to 11 p.m.

Lyndon – Fireworks can be bought and discharged June 27 – July 5 from 10 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Pottawatomie County:

Wamego – Fireworks can be shot off from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 1-3, July 4 from 8 a.m. – 11:59 p.m., and July 5 from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Westmoreland – Fireworks may be discharged on June 29 – July 3 from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., July 4 from 8 a.m. – 12 a.m., July 5 from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saint Mary’s – Fireworks can be bought and discharged June 27 – July 3 from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., July 4 from 8 a.m. – 12 a.m., July 5 from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. only if the 4th falls on a Friday or Saturday.

Riley County:

Manhattan – Fireworks can be discharged from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on July 1- 4.

Shawnee County:

Topeka – Fireworks can be discharged July 3 from 10 a.m. – 11 p.m., and July 4 10 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Rossville – Fireworks can be discharged June 27 – July 2 from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., and July 3-5 from 8 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Wabaunsee County:

Alma – Fireworks can be discharged July 1, 2, 3, 5 from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., and July 4 from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Washington County: