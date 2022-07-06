VALLEY CENTER (KSNT) – A city in Kansas is considering a deal that would build the first 3D-printed homes in the state, on Wednesday.

The City of Valley Center could enter the history books as the first city in Kansas to have 3D printed homes in it, courtesy of CC3D: a startup arm of Crain Company. This local company describes itself as a forward-thinking Kansas company that is leading the way by developing and implementing innovative building methods.

“Housing options continue to be a struggle in not only Valley Center but across the nation,” said Lou Cicirello, Valley Center Mayor. “3D-printed housing provides a new cutting-edge opportunity to address this need. We are honored to be selected and partner with CC3D in this collaborative endeavor. Valley Center continues to create an environment that fosters unique and innovated opportunities for all.”

The potential location of the 3D-printed community will be in a new subdivision along Ford Street and Dexter Avenue. The project will, potentially, begin before 2022 is over.

“We are excited to be working with the City of Valley Center to bring the first 3D-printed homes

to Kansas,” said Eric Ross, CEO, CC3D. “3D-printed construction will revolutionize the housing construction industry by providing beautiful, high-quality, cost-effective, and sustainable housing options. 3D-printed

concrete construction is an innovative application of tried-and-true materials and technology that will allow the shell of a home to be constructed in a few days rather than a few months.”

CC3D reportedly plans to use designs from local architects and finish work from local contractors for the project. To learn more about the project, contact Brent Clark, City Administrator at 316-755-7310 or bclark@valleycenterks.org. To learn more about CC3D and 3D-printed homes, click here or contact Adrienne Korson at akorson@crainco.com.