First confirmed case of Omicron variant detected in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) today announced that the state Health and Environmental Laboratories has found the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in one Kansas resident.

“Since the Omicron variant was classified as a Variant of Concern, KDHE’s Kansas Health and Environmental Laboratories has been working to identify the variant in the state. Through genomic sequencing, they were able to confirm the first case of the Omicron variant in Kansas,” Janet Stanek, Acting Secretary, said. “The detection of the variant does not come as a surprise. This virus is highly infectious and transmittable. We must do our part to protect ourselves and those around us by using the tools available to us.”

The individual with the Omicron variant is a vaccinated adult in Franklin County. The individual has not received a booster dose. No additional details will be released to protect the privacy of the individual.

Health officials urge Kansans to use the following tools to protect against COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.