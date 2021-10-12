First Lady scheduled to visit Kansas City

In this July 8, 2021 photo, first lady Jill Biden delivers remarks before the start of the finals of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee at Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Jill Biden will attend the opening ceremony of the summer Olympic games in Tokyo. The White House announced the trip Tuesday, even as the city has entered a new state of emergency over a rise in coronavirus cases.(AP Photo/John Raoux)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit a Kansas City, Kansas, school as part of a tour of Hispanic organizations across the country.

Biden will visit El Centro Academy, a dual-language early childhood education program, on Tuesday. Her visit is part of a series of stops she is making to hear the concerns of the Hispanic Americans during National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Biden will be joined by U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas and U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Garcias Guzman for a “charla” at El Centro. Charla is Spanish for chat.