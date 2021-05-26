First responders credited with saving lives in Selden storm

SELDEN (AP) — Officials said first responders saved lives after sirens failed moments before a tornado struck the northwest Kansas town of Selden this week.

A power outage caused the sirens to break down just before the tornado hit Monday evening.

Sheridan County fire and sheriff’s responders drove through town and used a public address system and sirens to tell people to take shelter.

The only reported injury was a minor injury to a firefighter, but the tornado did serious damage to the town of about 200 people.

The National Weather Service said the EF-1 tornado carried winds up to 110 mph and was on the ground for nearly 6 miles.