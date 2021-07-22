First responders on the scene of pipeline explosion in Ellsworth County

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire and emergency crews were on the scene of a large pipeline explosion in Ellsworth County Thursday afternoon.

Keith Haberer, emergency manager, said the pipeline is near 23rd and Avenue D. It is east, northeast of Ellsworth and south of I-70.

Mark Leoffler, Northern Natural Gas, tells KSN News the line is a natural gas line and is one of several that run in parallel with other pipelines from different parts of Kansas and Oklahoma, north to Nebraska, and Iowa. He said the leak is under control, and both valves have been shut off. They were letting the gas burn off and the fire is now out. He said there are no injuries and no disruption to service.

