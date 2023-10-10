WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Multiple agencies in Kansas are searching for a man at Lake Wilson in Russell County.

A news release from the Russell County Sheriff’s Office says around 4:04 p.m., dispatch received a report that a man had fallen off a boat at Lake Wilson.

The caller told 911 that the man and a woman had been boating near the west end of Lake Wilson when the man fell out and possibly struck his head on the boat as he fell.

Emergency crews were notified, and units from the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Russell County EMS and multiple rural fire agencies responded.

The incident is under investigation by the above agencies. It is still an active search.