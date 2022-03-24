TOPEKA (KSNT) – Beginning immediately Thursday, flags in Kansas and across the country will be flying at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, March 27.

Gov. Laura Kelly asked that flags be flown at half staff to honor former Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright who died Wednesday. Albright, 84, was the United State’s first female Secretary of State.

Albright’s death was announced in a statement by her family.

“The cause was cancer. She was surrounded by family and friends. We have lost a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend,” part of the statement read.

Kelly shared her own thoughts on how she would remember Albright.

“Secretary Madeleine Albright was a trailblazer, a role model – an agent for change,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “She was a true pioneer that inspired an entire generation of women. I’m sad to learn of her passing, but I know she leaves behind a legacy that continues to pave the way for so many of us.”