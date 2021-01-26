Flags to be flown at half-staff in Leon to honor police chief Jerry Farthing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Gov. Laura Kelly announced Tuesday that flags are to be lowered to half-staff in the city of Leon, Kansas on Friday, January 29 until sunset to honor Leon Police Chief Jerry Farthing.
This is directed in accordance with the governor’s Executive Order #20-30. Chief Farthing died from complications due to COVID-19 earlier this month.
Tuesday, Gov. Kelly released the following statement:
“Chief Jerry Farthing served the people of Leon and Butler County well both as the leader of the Leon Police Department and as a volunteer firefighter in Cassoday. He was a dedicated public servant and deeply involved in his community. I offer my condolences to Chief Farthing’s friends and family, and the Leon community, during this difficult time. He will be missed.”Gov. Laura Kelly, (D) Kansas