TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags across the Sunflower State to be lowered next week.

Gov. Kelly made the announcement in honor of those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, according to a press release from her office. Flags will be lowered to half-staff from sunup to sundown on Monday at all state buildings, grounds and facilities.

“22 years after an act of terrorism took the lives of nearly 3,000 Americans, injured thousands more, and scarred so many of us, we continue to say, ‘Never Forget,’” Gov. Kelly said. “But the extreme tragedy of that day is only half the story. We also remember that our country’s brave first responders went above and beyond the call of duty to save lives – even as they lost more than 400 of their own. They did that 22 years ago, and they continue to do so to this day. On behalf of the State of Kansas, thank you for your service and your sacrifice.”

Ceremonies are also set to take place at Fort Riley on Monday and will place additional emphasis on remembering the lives lost.

On Sept. 11, 2001, members of the Islamist extremist group al-Qaeda launched four coordinated terrorist attacks, according to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum. Nineteen terrorists hijacked four commercial planes, crashing two into the Twin Towers in New York City and another into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. The fourth plane crashed into an empty field in western Pennsylvania before it could reach its destination in Washington, D.C. In total, the attacks claimed the lives of 2,977 people.