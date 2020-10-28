Flags to fly at half staff to honor over 1,000 dead Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has directed that flags are to be flown at half-staff effective immediately and through sundown on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 to honor lives lost to coronavirus.

“It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of 1,007 Kansans who lost their lives to COVID-19, One of the many terrible impacts of this virus has been that families are unable to hold in-person services to mourn the passing of their loved ones. Each one of these Kansans was someone’s child, parent, or grandparent. They were part of a community. Today, I’m directing that flags be lowered to half-staff, so that we may honor and remember them.” Kansas Governor Laura Kelly

There are currently more than 77,000 positive cases of coronavirus in the state of Kansas, with over 36,000 hospitalizations.