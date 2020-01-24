Fleeing suspect in car hits Haysville officer in the leg

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – A man in a car hit a Haysville police officer in the leg Friday morning.

According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called for a report of a suspicious person in the 11900 block of S. Washington Street by a homeowner who noticed a car outside that did not belong to him.

A deputy and Haysville police officer located a 36-year-old man in a Nissan Altima and approached him. When confronted, the man attempted to drive away and struck the Haysville police officer, who wasn’t injured.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Anthony M. Lopez. He was booked on suspicion of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, possession of stolen property and DUI.

The car the suspect was driving was reported stolen from El Dorado and suspected in a burglary Thursday night in Mulvane.