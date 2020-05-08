Food pantry demand up sharply across Kansas due to virus

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Operators of food assistance programs across Kansas are serving hundreds of additional families that are struggling financially due to the fallout from the coronavirus.

Kansas Food Bank CEO Brian Walker told the Wichita Eagle that the increased need comes at a time when donations are down.

The food bank last week began surveying 164 partner agencies across the state. The 104 responses as of Tuesday indicated a roughly 30% increase in need due to the pandemic.

Walker believes the need isn’t going away anytime soon, even as businesses begin operating again and some employees return to work.