For distributing child porn, judge gives Kansas man 25 years in prison

PITTSBURG (KSNT) – A judge has sentenced a 38-year-old Pittsburg man to 25 years in prison for distributing child pornography.

Jason Wayne Irving pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography back in February. According to court documents, Irving admitted in 2019 that he used his email address to upload and send pornographic photos of children. Google detected his activity and notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s Cyber Tip Line.

The images were of children being forced to engage in sexual acts with adults. Soon after it first noticed the activity, Google reported the email account again for similar conduct, during which Google was able to link the account to Irving.

After obtaining a search warrant for Irving’s smartphone, law enforcement discovered the operation of the Google email account and other accounts that Facebook had reported for child pornography. Additionally, law enforcement found various files of child porn on the phone.