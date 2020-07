TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Former Olympian athlete and Kansas Congressman Jim Ryun will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom next Friday according to Ryun’s son, via Twitter yesterday.

Ryun served as the second district congressman from 1996 until 2007. He was also the first high school student athlete to run a mile in under four minutes.

He then went on to run in three Olympics and has won a silver medal.