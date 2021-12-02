Former Dallas Cowboys player ordered to Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle has been ordered to Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility after being ruled not competent to stand trial in regards to allegations of rape and kidnapping.

Randle, a Wichita native, was set to stand trial for numerous counts of rape and kidnapping from 2018.

On Thursday, a judge found Randle not competent to stand trial for the two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, seven counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, and aggravated battery he is accused of.

According to Wichita police, at around 1 a.m. on Sept. 6, 2018, officers responded to an apartment near K-96 and Rock Road. When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old woman who had minor facial injuries. She reported being sexually assaulted by Randle.

Randle has been arrested numerous times since 2016 and has been in the Sedgwick County Jail. He will be transferred to Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility, where he has been several times before.

The District Attorney’s office will set a later date for Randle’s trial.