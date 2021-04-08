Former Ellis County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested in child pornography case

WAKEENEY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested a former Ellis County Sheriff’s Deputy Wednesday in a child pornography case investigation, according to a media release.

Agents arrested 62-year-old Wakeeney man Blaine Dryden on charges of aggravated internet trading of child pornography and multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

The alleged crimes all occurred between November 2019 and June 2020. Dryden served as a lieutenant with the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office during that time and was placed on administrative leave in July 2020 after accusations arose, according to the KBI.

Dryden has been booked into the Graham County Jail on a bond of $750,000.