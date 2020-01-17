Closings and Delays
Former Gov. Jeff Colyer to sing backup for Chaka Khan

Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Former Republican Kansas governor and plastic surgeon Jeff Colyer is about to add Chaka Khan backup singer to his resume.

The Kansas City Star reports that Colyer is part of a student and faculty choir that will join the “Queen of Funk” on stage for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event hosted by Georgetown University at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

The performance will include African-American spirituals and a piece composed by Khan, who achieved success in the 1970s as a vocalist in the funk band Rufus and as a solo artist in the 1980s with her hit single “I Feel For You.”

