SHERMAN COUNTY (KSNT) – A former Kansas State professor that barricaded himself in his home and fired 33 shots at police in 2018 is back in jail facing charges of forgery.

Mark Jason Harrison

Mark Jason Harrison is currently being held at the Sherman County Jail on charges of conspiracy to traffic contraband in a correctional facility, and forgery.

The Kansas Department of Correction issued a warrant for Harrison on June 27, 2022.

In 2019 Harrison was accused of trying to kill a Manhattan police officer and pleaded no contest to attempted voluntary manslaughter.

The charge stemmed from a standoff with police on Feb. 5, 2018, during which he fired more than 30 times. One of the bullets struck Riley County Police Sgt. Pat Tiede.

A jury would find Harrison guilty in February of 2019 of criminal damage to property for gunshot damage to an armored vehicle sheltering officers. He was found not guilty of attempted capital murder related to two officers who were inside it.

Harrison was sentenced July 29, 2019, after being convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter and criminal damage to property.

He was sentenced to serve 50 months in prison, and ordered to pay $7,670 in restitution for medical expenses.

Harrison was released on parole in February of 2022. The Kansas Department of Corrections lists 10 disciplinary reports attributed to Harrison, including disruptive behavior, and disobeying orders among others.

Jurors could not reach a verdict on an additional attempted capital murder charge.