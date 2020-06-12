Former Kansas Governor candidate Carl Brewer dies at 63

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Carl Brewer, a former candidate for Kansas Governor and the former mayor of Wichita, died at the age of 63.

Brewer’s sister confirmed the news. She said he died from ongoing health issues.

Current Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said Brewer passed away overnight. He said Brewer was a great mentor to him and to many others.

Brewer served in the Kansas Army National Guard and was first elected as Wichita mayor in 2007. He was reelected in 2011.

Carl Brewer (Courtesy Carl Brewer Campaign)

In addition to serving two terms as Wichita mayor, Brewer also spent six years as a member of the City Council.

In 2017, Brewer announced his candidacy for Kansas governor, running as a Democrat. He lost in the Primary.

In 2019, he was back in the news, supporting a write-in campaign to get Lyndy Wells elected as mayor.