Former Kansas superintendent killed in plane crash

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in eastern Iowa say two people from Missouri died in the crash of a small plane in a cornfield in rural Muscatine County.

The county sheriff identified them as 68-year-old Daniel Slack and 69-year-old Sharon Slack, of El Dorado Springs, Missouri.

Daniel Slack was superintendent of schools in Deerfield, Kansas, from 2015 until he retired last year.

Investigators believe the plane was flying from Iron Mountain, Michigan, to Missouri when it crashed Wednesday about 4 miles north of Muscatine.

Sheriff Quinn Riess says the investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.