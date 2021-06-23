Former KUMC Employee Sentenced to Prison for Embezzling $556,000

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – Michael Tae Kim Ahlers, 50, of Lenexa, was sentenced to
two years in prison on Wednesday after stealing more than $556,000 from his former employer, the University of Kansas Medical Center (KUMC).
Ahers was an administrative officer with the KUMC Occupational Therapy Education Department.
During his tenure, according to court documents, he embezzled $526,000, but also spent hundreds of thousands of dollars inappropriately, including:
- approximately $87,000 on gambling;
- approximately $81,000 on travel to locations such as Las Vegas, New Orleans, New York, Myrtle Beach and Caribbean cruises;
- approximately $81,000 in cash withdrawals;
- approximately $36,000 on golf memberships and fees; and
- approximately $36,000 on sports tickets and on license or donor fees.
From 2009 to 2015 Ahers used a credit union bank account to hide his spending.
“It’s disappointing anytime someone in a position of trust misuses that authority for personalActing U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard
financial gain. As federal prosecutors, we work tirelessly to see perpetrators of fraud brought
to justice and convicted. It’s also our responsibility to advocate before the courts on behalf of victims so that they might recover as much of their losses as possible as restitution.”
Ahers also did not claim any of the funds on his tax returns.
“After multiple years of embezzling from the University of Kansas Medical Center andAmanda Prestegard, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation division in the St. Louis Field Office
spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on himself, Mr. Ahlers is now going to federal prison. Mr. Ahlers’ sentence further exhibits that IRS CI, along with our law enforcement partners and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, will continue to identify, investigate and prosecute individuals that participate in abusive criminal activity, and are duty-bound to protect the integrity of the U.S. tax administration.”