Former Sen. Bob Dole will be honored Friday at National WWII Memorial

FILE – Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, R-Kan., attends the unveiling of his portrait at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, July 25, 2006. Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, on Twitter. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson, File)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KSNT) – Former Kansas Senator and Presidential candidate Robert Dole will be honored in Washington D.C. on Friday, Dec. 10.

Dole passed away Sunday at the age of 98. His death comes less than a year after he announced he had stage 4 lung cancer.

The Dole family released information about the celebration of life Tuesday afternoon.

The public has been invited to the National World War II Memorial for a special program honoring the life and service of Senator Bob Dole.

Tributes will be offered by Gen. Mark A. Milley, 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Savannah Guthrie, Tom Hanks, and the U.S. Army Band.

Senator Bob Dole’s Funeral will be live-streamed, and Senator Elizabeth Dole will lay a wreath in her husband’s honor.

The public has been invited to arrive at 11:00 a.m. EST. Following the event, the Senator’s casket will be transferred to Joint Base Andrews for his final trip home to Kansas.

PROGRAM: