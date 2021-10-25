LIVE at 10 a.m. Former Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop to appear in court today

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Former Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop will appear in court for a preliminary hearing after a March 2021 incident where he was arrested following a short chase in Topeka. Suellentrop is scheduled to be in court this morning at 10. The docket has him listed for a plea.

According to the criminal complaint, Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop was driving drunk in March of 2021 when he went 90 miles per hour fleeing law enforcement the wrong way on highways through Topeka, according to the criminal complaint released Monday in Suellentrop’s new arrest charges.

Suellentrop is facing charges including:

Eluding or attempting to elude police, a felony

Driving under the influence, a misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a misdemeanor

Driving the wrong way on a divided highway, an infraction

Speeding, an infraction

On Suellentrop’s felony charge of fleeing or attempting to elude police, the affidavit says he dodged two different attempts by law enforcement to stop his car, damaged property, and ultimately ended the chase in a car crash.

The Senate Republican Caucus voted out the former Senate Majority Leader and Wichita Republican on April 9.