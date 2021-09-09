Former volleyball coach arrested for sexual exploitation of a child

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY (KSNT) – A former Kansas City volleyball coach has been arrested by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) after an investigation by the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the KBI on July 11, 2020, the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office received a report alleging that 27-year-old Levinson “Levi” J. Gibson, a volleyball coach employed by the Dynasty Volleyball Academy in Kansas City, Kansas, had solicited nude photos from a juvenile female volleyball player.

On July 21, a search warrant was executed at Gibson’s workplace at 7120 Gibbs Rd. in Kansas City. Shortly after, Gibson resigned from his coaching position.

According to authorities, an arrest warrant was issued for Gibson on Aug. 31, for one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

Gibson traveled from his home in Indianapolis, Indiana, and on Sept. 8, at approximately 12:15 p.m., he turned himself in at the Leavenworth County Jail.

Investigators do not currently have evidence that additional victimization occurred, however, anyone with information about this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or to submit a tip online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.