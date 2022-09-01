ABILENE (KSNT) – A group of former White House Communications Agency (WHCA) members are set to visit Abilene this month for a reunion and to share their memories with the public.

According to Visit Abilene, 13 former WHCA members will be at the Abilene Public Library from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Each member is a military veteran and worked directly with former presidents such as John F. Kennedy and Bill Clinton. Some of the former WHCA members will be sharing specific stories when they arrive.

Harland Priddle will be discussing his part in planning President Richard Nixon’s historic trip to China and the Soviet Union along with the Watergate scandal. Mike Ebbing will present his personal conversations with Nixon while acting as a switchboard operator and share audio recordings taken 50 years ago from secret White House tapes.

“It is fitting that this talented group who served seven different presidents would select the hometown of yet another one, President Dwight D. Eisenhower, for their reunion,” said Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland. “Their duty to country – not only as members of the White House Communications Agency but as military veterans – reflects a commitment to service much greater than themselves. On behalf of Governor Laura Kelly and the State of Kansas, I offer our sincere gratitude.”

The group is planning to visit the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum and tour the Seelye Mansion. President Dwight Eisenhower’s granddaughter, Mary Jean Eisenhower, will also be present for a wreath-laying ceremony at the president’s gravesite.

“We are so glad they are coming to our town,” said Abilene Mayor Dee Marshall. “We love sharing our little city.”

For more information on the event, reach out to Priddle at 620-664-3304 or hpriddle@aol.com or Ebbing at 949-395-7370 or mike.ebbing@hotmail.com.