Fort Hays State University announces planning process for fall semester reopen

HAYS, Kan. (KSNT) – Fort Hays State University announced a plan Tuesday morning that would allow campus to reopen for face-to-face classes during the fall semester.

University President Tisa Mason said while there is no timeline, they are implementing five guiding principles to reopen, including:

Prioritizing the health and safety of students, faculty, staff, and the greater community.

Protecting the mission of FHSU – strive to ensure completion and success for students.

Maintaining critical operations and fiscal footing of the university.

Remaining mindful of good governance principles.

Remaining nimble and true to FHSU’s innovative culture – communicate centrally, but problem-solve locally.

“While none of us has a crystal ball to see into the future, we have already started working on our return to campus-based operations and a comprehensive plan for the delivery of classes on campus, online and on our China partner campuses,” Mason said.

There is not a finalized date for when faculty and staff are able to return to campus, and any return to campus-based operations will involve consideration of various safety measures, including things like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and adhering to enhanced sanitizing and cleaning processes, according to a university press release.