Fort Hays State University announces planning process for fall semester reopen

HAYS, Kan. (KSNT) – Fort Hays State University announced a plan Tuesday morning that would allow campus to reopen for face-to-face classes during the fall semester.
University President Tisa Mason said while there is no timeline, they are implementing five guiding principles to reopen, including:
- Prioritizing the health and safety of students, faculty, staff, and the greater community.
- Protecting the mission of FHSU – strive to ensure completion and success for students.
- Maintaining critical operations and fiscal footing of the university.
- Remaining mindful of good governance principles.
- Remaining nimble and true to FHSU’s innovative culture – communicate centrally, but problem-solve locally.
“While none of us has a crystal ball to see into the future, we have already started working on our return to campus-based operations and a comprehensive plan for the delivery of classes on campus, online and on our China partner campuses,” Mason said.
There is not a finalized date for when faculty and staff are able to return to campus, and any return to campus-based operations will involve consideration of various safety measures, including things like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and adhering to enhanced sanitizing and cleaning processes, according to a university press release.