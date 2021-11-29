Fort Hays State University choir will sing at Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – This year, the 80th anniversary of the bombing on Pearl Harbor will be observed with special ceremonies on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

It will be a special day for a group of students from Fort Hays State University as the choir performs at the event.

“We’re gonna sing our best, and I think when you hear us, you’ll say wow, that small school,” said Dr. Terry Crull, FHSU choir director.

“We are kicking off the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor with singing the national anthem which just feels surreal and also humbles you,” said Rachelle Lumpkins, Fort Hays Singers.

From countless choirs across the country, the Fort Hays Singers were one of the few selected to perform. They will represent Kansas and the surrounding region.

“I want them to be proud of us for representing Kansas. I want them to know that we are representing all of them. Especially their loved ones who serve in any capacity in any war,” said Crull.

Twenty-six students are preparing to head to Hawaii. They raised money for the trip through their wreath project.

“There’s over 600 names on those wreath pedals,” said Crull.

The names of veterans and current service members. The wreath will be placed permanently in the Pearl Harbor Museum.

“We’re not taking this lightheartedly. We know why we’re going. We know the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor has affected so many people. Whether they served during World War II or later on, we know the gravity of it,” said Lumpkins.

The Fort Hays Singers will leave for Hawaii on Saturday.