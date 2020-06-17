Foul odor leads police to body of woman in Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say complaints of a foul odor in a northeastern Kansas City apartment complex led officers to discover the decomposing body of a woman in one of the units.

Police said in a written statement that officers found the woman’s body around 4 a.m. Wednesday in an apartment building on the southern edge of the South Indian Mound neighborhood.

Police say neighbors reported that there had been a foul odor there for several days. Police have not released the name of the woman. Her death is being treated as suspicious.