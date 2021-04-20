Found! Kansas girl gets back necklace that holds late father’s ashes

ANDOVER (KSNT) — A Kansas girl has been reunited with her necklace, and her late father’s ashes inside.

“It just means a lot, like more than anything,” she said. “It was in a little heart-shaped, and it said ‘Your wings were ready, but my heart was not,'”

It’s a small silver necklace that carries a big piece of her heart. That heart holds ashes from her late father Sean Hoffman. He passed away in late December.

“Me and my dad really had a really close relationship, and it just means a lot to me that I have something so close to me,” Hoffman said.

The necklace went missing Thursday, and the last place she remembered having it was at JAG Gymnastics in Andover. Her mother said it was later found in the gym.

“She had just gotten that necklace two weeks ago,” Ahliegha’s mother Tosha Williams said. “She hadn’t taken it off. She doesn’t take it off or anything, except for when she goes to gymnastics practice.”

The gymnastics studio, Andover Police, and hundreds of others searched to find it. The necklace has three birthstones and the heart urn.

“It had a little angel wing on the side of it, but I took the angel wing off, and I put it on my backpack,” Hoffman explained.