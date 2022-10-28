ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) — Several foundation repair experts are seeing a big jump in service calls as a result of this summer’s extreme drought conditions.

“I got 215 missed text messages—I get about 15-20 calls a day,” said contractor Jeremiah Rucas, Owner of Concrete 316.

For Rucas, it’s a daily struggle to navigate the surge of calls.

“Our calls, I mean, it’s 30% now mostly in foundation repair … I can’t keep up,” Rucas said.

Rucas says most of the homes he has tended to recently only started having problems within the past few months. He says drought is to blame.

“Normally, when it’s raining, we want to get the water away, but right now, a lot of foundations are just having a lot of issues cracking,” Rucas said.

And he’s not alone.

Shane Isham, who owns IWP Foundation Repair, says his company is booked through February.

“I don’t think in the past five to eight years I’ve seen it this bad before … probably 65% of our business now is settlement issues,” Isham said.

Andrew Vleisides says his company, Ram Jack Foundation Solutions, has seen a 30% increase in calls overall. He says moisture management is the best thing you can do to protect your foundation and your wallet.

“That larger transition from wet to dry is like a shock to the system, so by keeping it properly drained when it’s raining, and then adding water when it’s dry, keeps that swing a lot smaller, and your house behaves a lot better,” Vleisides said.

Experts say you should look out for any of these warning signs: