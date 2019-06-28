Four arrested in Junction City drug bust

Kansas

(LEFT TO RIGHT) BRANDI LEONARD, PRESTON CRESSLLER, GREGORY WESTFALL, SAMANTHA GOODNO

The Junction City-Geary County Drug Operations Group arrested four people yesterday during a drug bust.

The individuals arrested and charges are as follows:

  • Gregory Lawrence Westfall, 51, of Concordia.
    • Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine within 1000’ of a school
    • Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana within 1000’ of a School
    • Felony possession of Drug Paraphernalia
    • Theft of Services
  • Preston Lee Cressller, 32, of Junction City. 
    • Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine within 1000’ of a school
    • Felony possession of Drug Paraphernalia
    • Theft of Services
  • Brandi Lee Leonard, 27, of Junction City.
    • Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine within 1000’ of a school
    • Felony possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Samantha Larae Goodno, 33, of Junction City. 
    • Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine within 1000’ of a school
    • Felony possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The Drug Operations Group attained a warrant to search the house on South Weber Street after a two-month long investigation into methamphetamine distribution.

During the bust, the unit seized methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

