Four arrested in Junction City drug bust

The Junction City-Geary County Drug Operations Group arrested four people yesterday during a drug bust.
The individuals arrested and charges are as follows:
- Gregory Lawrence Westfall, 51, of Concordia.
- Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine within 1000’ of a school
- Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana within 1000’ of a School
- Felony possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Theft of Services
- Preston Lee Cressller, 32, of Junction City.
- Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine within 1000’ of a school
- Felony possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Theft of Services
- Brandi Lee Leonard, 27, of Junction City.
- Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine within 1000’ of a school
- Felony possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Samantha Larae Goodno, 33, of Junction City.
- Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine within 1000’ of a school
- Felony possession of Drug Paraphernalia
The Drug Operations Group attained a warrant to search the house on South Weber Street after a two-month long investigation into methamphetamine distribution.
During the bust, the unit seized methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.