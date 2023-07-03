DE SOTO, Kan. — Rescue crews drug four people out of a building where fireworks were exploding in rural Johnson County late on Saturday night.

Two of them were seriously hurt and all were hospitalized.

The Northwest Consolidated Fire District responded to an out-building fire at 127th St. and Gardner Rd. in Lexington Township at about 10:15 p.m.

When NWCFD arrived, fireworks were actively exploding in the burning building and victims were on the ground.

Responders pulled the victims to safety and gave them first aid before Johnson County Med Act took them to hospitals.

This is why emergency officials and even those selling fireworks, encourage all to be as safe as possible.

In the video given to FOX4 by the Northwest Consolidated Fire District, you can see the building engulfed in flames with the fireworks scraps just feet away.

“There was some type of discharge, whether it was an accidental discharge, but it sparked a series of other fireworks detonating,” Chief Todd Maxton of the Northwest Consolidated Fire District said.

According to the Kansas State Fire Marshal and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the building is a complete loss and they’re continuing to investigate what led up to the explosive fire.

“Something can go a miss so quickly, whether it’s fireworks or something like that. People don’t think about some of the risk involved in it,” Maxton said.

More than an hour before, this same department was called to a house where an adult suffered traumatic injuries from setting off fireworks.

That is why Black Cat Fireworks not only emphasizes safety to the people coming to buy from them, but they give a safety guide to every single customer that makes a purchase.



“It talks about the rules when setting them up to fire, what to avoid, adult supervision at all times,” Jovanna Gomez, who works at the stand, said.

The firework stand has been busier than last year, and knows a key to being able to do this is making sure that the community stays safe.

“We do encourage them to be safe and have fun. We always tell them as along as we can continue to be safe, we will be able to continue celebrating,” Gomez said.

The fire Marshall and the Johnson County Sheriff’s office are still investigating.

Also, with the dry conditions we are experiencing it adds another level of risk.

NWCFD says possessing and using fireworks in unincorporated Johnson County isn’t allowed with exceptions for public displays.