TOPEKA (KSNT) – Ten years is a long time for a hard-working dog like Fred and this good boy has more than earned his retirement.

Fred the Preparedness Dog is set to retire from his duties with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), according to KDHE spokesman Matthew Lara. Fred is closing out his decade of service with honors and the title of emeritus as of June 30, 2023.

Lara said Fred was the first dog to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on preparedness in the country. He attended almost 300 events across the country and traveled more than 47,000 miles, interacting with children and families everywhere he went.

“Fred has been an asset to public health across Kansas, going above and beyond to spread the word about the importance of being prepared for all types of emergencies,” said KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek. “Fred has also lended comfort and support to the team at KDHE with regular visits to our offices.”

Fred even attended three national conferences, was featured in CDC and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) publications and was named the Kansas Veterinary Medical Association Professional Pet of the Year, according to Lara. Now, at age 11, Fred will be joining his best friend Michal McNulty, emergency management director and handler, in his golden years.

In 2013, “Fred, a German shepherd, had just joined our family. It all started when he jumped into the bathtub,” Michael McNulty, emergency management director and handler, said. “My wife eagerly captured all his adorable dog moments with her camera. So, when Fred hopped into the tub to shelter during a weather warning, she quickly snapped a photo and sent it to me. I posted Fred’s photo on social media at work and added a caption: ‘Fred knows where to go in case of severe weather. You should too.’”

While Fred won’t be taking event requests, he will still enjoy the occasional community event and remain active on social media. You can follow Fred’s adventures on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Fred has appeared multiple times on the Fox 43 News AM Live show. Here he is helping explain how to stay safe on the Fourth of July and again on winter safety.